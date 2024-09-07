South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook has heaped praise on interim coach Ben Hornby for his leadership during what was a difficult and disappointing 2024 season.

Despite finishing second-last after a seven-game losing streak, Cook believes that Hornby's steady hand helped stabilise the club in challenging times.

During the post-match presser after falling to the Roosters in the last match of the season, Cook also stated confidence that Wayne Bennett's return in 2025 will bring the Rabbitohs back to their winning ways.

The 2024 season saw South Sydney plagued by injuries to key players such as Campbell Graham, Jai Arrow and Junior Tatola, coupled with off-field distractions, most notably the Latrell Mitchell saga.

The combination of poor form and internal turmoil ultimately led to the sacking of head coach Jason Demetriou, with Hornby stepping in as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

While the results didn't immediately turn around, Cook credited Hornby with reinvigorating the squad and ensuring they remained competitive in most games.

“Clubs should be chasing him, that's for sure,” Cook said of Hornby.

“We were in a bad situation when he came in with a lot of injuries and everything going wrong, and he sparked something in us to make sure we finished the year strongly.”

Despite the overwhelming odds against the team, Hornby kept the players focused and committed.

“With everything against us, we still turned up every week so that's a credit to him,” Cook added.

Hornby acknowledged the challenges the team faced but was philosophical about the outcome.

“The ladder is usually pretty fair after the 27 rounds, so we can't really argue with that,” Hornby said, accepting the reality of the Rabbitohs' lowly finish.

“Next year, I can't see why if we're not somewhere near our full-strength side that we won't be winning games,” Hornby stated.

He also highlighted the importance of getting key players back to full fitness, confident that “the wins will take care of themselves.”

Wayne Bennett, the revered master who previously guided South Sydney to a Grand Final, will return in 2025, and Cook believes his presence will mark a significant turning point for the club.

Although Hornby's contributions were substantial, Bennett's pedigree and experience are seen as vital for the Rabbitohs' resurgence.

“If Wayne wasn't available and they took their time, you never know. He might have just gone on as head coach next year,” continued Cook, referencing his respect for Hornby, unprompted by journalists at the presser.

Having played his final game for the club, Cook is headed to the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2025, yet remains optimistic about the Rabbitohs' future.

“It's been a year of learnings for me and the club. I'm sure they'll bounce back with the squad they have next year. They won't double up this season, that's for sure,” he said.