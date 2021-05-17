Nathan Cleary is emerging as the man to catch in the race for the 2021 Dally M Medal. Cleary put in another brilliant display as the Panthers perfect start to the season rolled on.

West Tigers 36 vs Newcastle Knights 18

The Tigers won a game they needed to make a stand in, with Luke Brooks putting in an outstanding effort as Wests put the Knights to the sword. It’s a win that has relieved some of the pressure off the shoulders of Tigers coach Matt Maguire.

LUKE BROOKS

Halfback Wests Tigers ROUND 10 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 323

Kick Metres

Dally M votes: 3 – Adam Doueihi, 2 Luke Brooks, 1 – Luciano Leilua.

Manly Sea Eagles 50 vs Brisbane Broncos 6

The Broncos’ season keeps taking blow after blow. They were poor again against the Sea Eagles and looked miles off the pace. Manly exploited the class difference from the get-go and were never remotely challenged.



TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 10 STATS 2

Tries 2

Try Assists 4

Tackle Breaks

Dally M votes: 3 – Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jake Trbojevic, 1 – Daly Cherry-Evans.

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 vs Canberra Raiders 20

The Raiders got a much-needed win over the weekend with their clash with the Bulldogs looming as a danger game for the team from the nation’s capital. It wasn’t a pretty game, but not many were across the weekend. Canberra won’t be complaining though with a valuable two-points in the bag.

Dally M votes: 3 – Caleb Aekins, 2 Corey Harawira-Naera, 1 – George Williams.

Cronulla Sharks 22 vs South Sydney 32

Cody Walker led the Rabbitohs to a good win over Cronulla with an impressive double. The Sharks had no answer for Walker who was very dangerous in attack and showed all his class. The Sharks threatened the Bunnies late but it was all too little too late, with Benji Marshall running the show.

Dally M votes: 3 – Benji Marshall, 2 Will Kennedy, 1 – Damien Cook.

Sydney Roosters 30 vs North Queensland 16

The Roosters did well to get the win in a match that loomed as a danger-game for the Tri-colours. North Queensland were gallant but clearly out of their depth despite the Roosters’ mounting injury list. James Tedesco was superb as always leading his team to victory.

JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 10 STATS 1

Try Assists 10

Tackle Breaks 221

All Run Metres

Dally M votes: 3 – James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 1 – Victor Radley.

New Zealand Warriors 18 vs Parramatta 34

The Eels are becoming oddly easy to trust, they are winning games we are expecting them to and the trepidation of fans must be easing as the season goes on.

The Warriors were ok but clearly not up to the level required at the moment to pull off such an upset. The Warriors did finish strong but the Eels had done the job.

Dally M votes: 3 – Mitch Moses, 2 – Reed Mahoney, 1 – Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Melbourne Storm 44 vs St George Illawarra 18

Josh Addo-Carr’s try scoring form is scary at the moment, he is unstoppable and so are the Storm. Melbourne star Ryan Papenhuyzen suffered a sickening head injury which was a dark cloud on an otherwise beautiful night for the Storm.

Dally M votes: 3 – Nicho Hynes, 2 – Josh Addo-Carr, 1 – Jahrome Hughes.

Gold Coast Titans 12 vs Penrith Panthers 48

The Panthers just keep rolling on, as does Nathan Cleary. They currently look untouchable and Cleary is in career-best form as the Panthers continue to maintain their perfect start to the season. The Titans weren’t great but not many have been at their best against the Panthers.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 10 STATS 2

Try Assists 3

Tries 266

Kick Metres

Dally M votes: 3 – Nathan Cleary, 2 – James Fisher-Harris, 1 – Stephen Crichton.

Dally M leaderboard