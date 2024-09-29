The 2024 Dally M Team of the Year nominees have officially been named ahead of Wednesday evening's ceremony.
The list of 35 nominees includes several former winners like James Tedesco, while six Penrith Panthers players and three Melbourne Storm players will be looking to take home the prestigious honour before they clash on Sunday in the 2024 Grand Final.
Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo will be eager to take home his first Coach of the Year award.
The Rookie of the Year nominees are Ethan Strange, Jack Bostock, and Kayal Iro - Blaize Talagi has been overlooked.
2024 Dally M Team of the Year Nominees
Fullback: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, James Tedesco, Dylan Edwards
Wing: Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Brian To'o, Will Warbick, Jacob Kiraz, Zac Lomax
Centre: Herbie Farnworth, Jesse Ramien, Kotoni Staggs, Stephen Crichton, Valentine Holmes
Five-Eighth: Jarome Luai, Tom Dearden, Matt Burton
Halfback: Jahrome Hughes, Ben Hunt, Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Addin Fonua-Blake, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine, Lindsay Collins
Second-Row: Viliame Kikau, Angus Crichton, Eliesa Katoa, Hudson Young, Jaydn Su'A
Lock: Isaah Yeo, Patrick Carrigan, Reuben Cotter
Coach of the Year: Cameron Ciraldo, Ivan Cleary, Craig Bellamy
Captain of the Year: Stephen Crichton, Isaah Yeo, Harry Grant
Rookie of the Year: Ethan Strange, Jack Bostock, Kayal Iro
Provon-Summons Medal: Stephen Crichton, Joe Ofahengaue, Tyrone Munro