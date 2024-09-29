The 2024 Dally M Team of the Year nominees have officially been named ahead of Wednesday evening's ceremony.

The list of 35 nominees includes several former winners like James Tedesco, while six Penrith Panthers players and three Melbourne Storm players will be looking to take home the prestigious honour before they clash on Sunday in the 2024 Grand Final.

Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo will be eager to take home his first Coach of the Year award.

The Rookie of the Year nominees are Ethan Strange, Jack Bostock, and Kayal Iro - Blaize Talagi has been overlooked.

2024 Dally M Team of the Year Nominees

Fullback: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, James Tedesco, Dylan Edwards

Wing: Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Brian To'o, Will Warbick, Jacob Kiraz, Zac Lomax

Centre: Herbie Farnworth, Jesse Ramien, Kotoni Staggs, Stephen Crichton, Valentine Holmes

Five-Eighth: Jarome Luai, Tom Dearden, Matt Burton

Halfback: Jahrome Hughes, Ben Hunt, Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Addin Fonua-Blake, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine, Lindsay Collins

Second-Row: Viliame Kikau, Angus Crichton, Eliesa Katoa, Hudson Young, Jaydn Su'A

Lock: Isaah Yeo, Patrick Carrigan, Reuben Cotter

Coach of the Year: Cameron Ciraldo, Ivan Cleary, Craig Bellamy

Captain of the Year: Stephen Crichton, Isaah Yeo, Harry Grant

Rookie of the Year: Ethan Strange, Jack Bostock, Kayal Iro

Provon-Summons Medal: Stephen Crichton, Joe Ofahengaue, Tyrone Munro