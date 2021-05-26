Round 11 saw a record number of incidents put on report and players referred to the Match Review Committee.

Incidents ranged from high tackles, to shoulder charges to the dreaded crusher tackle.

Few fans out there could throw any negativity towards the NRL cracking down on pressure to the neck, however, fans are once again questioning just what constitutes a crusher tackle.

Unfortunately, it looks as though referees are somewhat in the same boat.

A few weeks ago, we saw Sharks halfback Chad Townsend fall awkwardly and brush past the head of a player who had landed backwards, only to be charged and put on report for a crusher. The incident was thrown out without a second look with Townsend free to play.

It looks as though the confusion has continued again after Round 11’s weekend of action.

Speaking on Rugby League Outlaws, co-host Terry Mortimer was left shocked as Teig Wilton was penalised and ultimately suspended for a week late in the Sharks win over the Dragons.

“I don’t understand how Teig Wilton is missing a game for Paul Vaughan running backwards. It’s not a crusher tackle. What’s he meant to do?”

agree. thats what its turned out to be. as soon as a player puts his hands behind his neck, ref blows penalty crusher tackle automatically.if so players should come off for 10 minutes and i bet there wont be much hands behind the head — johnny NRL_DRAGONS (@johnny_mynrl) May 24, 2021

“As soon as anyone grabs their neck, it’s a penalty” replied co-host Dan Nichols.

Whereas the head high penalties have become a case of “any contact to the head is a penalty”, the crusher tackle is far more subjective.

It doesn’t seem to matter whether or not its initiated by the defender, an accident or a textbook tackle; the result is the same. Penalty, on report and from there it’s a lottery.

