Actor and co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs Russell Crowe has hit back at claims he wants to sell his 25 per cent share of the club.

Crowe, who bought the struggling club back in 2006 alongside Peter Holmes a Court, now owns a quarter of the club alongside James Packer and Mike Cannon-Brookes, who also both own a quarter, while members own the other 25 per cent of the club.

News Corp's Buzz Rothfield reported on Monday that Crowe was looking to sell both his shares in the club, and his property at Woolloomooloo.

It's believed his shares could be worth between $15 and $20 million, and the property up to $40 million.

Rothfield also claimed that Crowe was angry the story broke as the team returned for pre-season training, given the plight of the club in recent seasons.

South Sydney is preparing for their second stint under legendary coach Wayne Bennett in 2025, with the mentor taking over from Jason Demetriou, who was axed in the middle of 2024 and replaced by interim coach Ben Hornby. The former St George Illawarra Dragons' premiership-winner remains on Bennett's staff for 2025.

The report claims options to buy out Crowe's share include a US investor who is already carrying out due diligence, or for Brookes and Packer to buy out the extra 25 per cent.

But Crowe wasted no time in hitting back, releasing a statement through his media manager, and then taking to social media to slam the legacy media for the report, and their conspiracy theories.

"Just tell them all it's bullshit and advise them to enjoy the summer sun," Crowe said via his media manager Grant Vandenberg per AAP.

His social media post said there was a 'fresh energy' around the Rabbitohs.

"What would January in Australia be without desperate legacy media conspiracy theories? Enjoy the summer sun while it's there and ignore the trolls," Crowe wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"WB [Wayne Bennett] back onboard. A fresh energy about the place. An arrowhead on our intentions."

The Rabbitohs, who played in the 2021 Grand Final, have had a lean run of results since and will be hoping for a dramatic turnaround in 2025.