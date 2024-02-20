Dual international star Mahalia Murphy has knocked back a contract in the Super Rugby Women's to extend her contract with the Parramatta Eels NRLW.

In agreeing to an extension with the club, Murphy will remain at the Eels until the end of the 2025 season, having signed a two-year contract.

A standout for the NRLW side last year, Murphy was awarded the NRLW Coaches Award at the end of the season.

“I was asked to play Super W this year,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

“I wanted to play, and I was thinking it would get me game fit and contact ready, but other commitments that I have, having a good crack at All Stars, work, it's a lot.

“My job is quite serious, I work in child protection, and the times I'm starting and finishing, I had to negotiate this last year for Eels training so it was going to be difficult.

“I wanted to play Super W but I have to prioritise work and that way I only have to negotiate around one code. I wanted to get my body right too.

“Last year's NRLW season I didn't play at my fittest, I played ok but I felt heavy, but I wanted to get back into shape and feel good physically and be in better shape when it comes around to NRLW.”

2024 SQUAD

Abbi Church, Cassey Tohi-Hiku, Elsie Albert, Kennedy Cherrington, Madeline Jones, Monique Donovan, Rachael Pearson, Rosemarie Beckett, Ruby-Jean Kennard, Zali Fay, Mahalia Murphy

2024 GAINS

None 2024 LOSSES

Amelia Huakau (Tigers)

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Abbi Church

2. Zalie Fay

3. Mahalia Murphy

4. Monique Donovan

5. Cassey Tohi-Hiku

6.

7. Rachael Pearson

8. Ruby-Jean Kennard

9.

10. Madeline Jones

11.

12.

13. Kennedy Cherrington (c)

14.

15. Elsie Albert

16. Rosemarie Beckett

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.