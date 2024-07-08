The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly suffered a potentially disastrous injury blow to one of the club's best in Nicho Hynes.

Hynes' form has been mixed in recent weeks, with the Sharks losing five of their last six matches.

There is little doubt that for the club to turn things around, they will need a fit and firing Hynes as they head into the pointy end of the season.

According to 9 News journalist Sam Djodan however, Hynes has been sent straight for scans for a "serious ankle injury" which he is believed to have suffered at training on Monday.

Big story out of Sharks training. Nicho Hynes has been carried off with what looks to be a serious ankle injury. Sent straight for scans. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Sam Djodan (@samdjodan) July 8, 2024

At this stage, the severity of the injury is unknown, but there are fears Hynes could be facing a prolonged stint on the sidelines just nine weeks out from the NRL finals series getting underway.

The Sharks have won ten games so far this year, and will likely need to win at least two or three of their last eight games to make the finals with a bye also to come - that run home will see Craig Ftizgibbon's side battle the Wests Tigers (home), North Queensland Cowboys (away), South Sydney Rabbitohs (home), Gold Coast Titans (away), Newcastle Knights (home), St George Illawarra Dragons (away), New Zealand Warriors (home) and Manly Sea Eagles (away).

This comes after the confirmation the club will also be without Siosifa Talakai for this weekend's clash with suspension.

Daniel Atkinson, who played on the wing last weekend in a horror loss to the Titans, is the most likely candidate to slot into the halves for the Sharks if Hynes is missing.