The future of Cronulla Sharks fullback William Kennedy remains uncertain beyond next season, with rumours emerging that 2025 may be his last in Sharks colours.

Sharks' officials will have the hardest job out of any team over the next 12 months as they attempt to keep several key players despite their ability to speak and negotiate with rival teams.

Kennedy is one of 15 players who will be out of contract at the end of next season, alongside Briton Nikoka, Ronaldo Mulitalo, and Cameron McInness.

The club cannot keep them all as they try to remain under the salary cap and may shift their focus to younger fullback options in Kade Dykes and Liam Ison.

Previously seen as a secure member of the team at the fullback position, rumours have emerged that his future at the club may not go beyond next season and the Sharks may be on the lookout for other fullback options.

"I'm hearing murmurs around Will Kennedy's future," The Herald's Michael Chammas said on James Graham's The Bye Round.

"I don't know if he's as secure at the Sharks as we might have thought originally. They obviously haven't gotten past the second week of the finals for a number of years.

"He's a free agent November 1. What happens with Will Kennedy and do the Sharks have a play at Ryan Papenhuyzen?...or do they move Will Kennedy on and Nicho Hynes becomes the fullback?"

Since debuting with the club in 2019, Kennedy has gone on to make 107 appearances, scoring 43 tries and has been vital to them making the NRL Finals Series over the past few seasons.

An Indigenous All-Stars representative, Kennedy is a key piece to their backline but does not have the superstar potential of several other fullbacks in the competition, such as James Tedesco, Dylan Edwards, Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh.

Cronulla Sharks Off-Contract at the end of the 2025 season

Daniel Atkinson, Jayden Berrell, Billy Burns, Kade Dykes, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Thomas Hazelton, Oregon Kaufusi, William Kennedy, Cameron McInnes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Niwhai Puru, Sam Stonestreet, Teig Wilton, Liam Ison