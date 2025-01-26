Eleven of the greatest Sharks players will be welcomed into the club's Hall of Fame in a prestigious ceremony at Sharks Stadium on February 18.

Five of the eleven players have already been announced to join entry into the hall of fame, with Gavin Miller, Andrew Ettingshausen and Tommy Bishop, as well as the late Steve Rogers and Greg Pierce all to be honoured on the night.

Six others will also be revealed at the ceremony.

The selection committee consists of club historian, Ashley Taylor, featuring already conducted legends, Gavin Miller and Andrew Ettingshausen, Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta, chairman Steve Mace and News Corp journalists Phil Rothfield and David Riccio.

A strict criteria was followed when conducting the selection of the hall of famers.

Demonstrated exceptional performance on and off the field

Been an international Test representative. (Including Rugby League World Cup matches)

Played State of Origin

Played 100 first-grade games for the Cronulla Sharks or won a premiership with the Club.

Received a Dally M Medal, NRL-recognised award (e.g. Dally M positional award, Provan Summons Medal, Rothmans Medal, Ken Stephen Medal) or a Porter-Gallen Medal/Sharks Player of the Year award.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Dean Mezzatesta said via the Sharks' website:

"Our Hall of Fame will recognise absolute greatness; players who have given their heart and soul for the Sharks and left an indelible mark on our proud club and the game of rugby league.

"While we've previously honoured five Immortals, it was important to broaden the scope and ensure we had a process to formally acknowledge more of our legends.

"The Hall of Fame & Immortals presentation will rank among our club's most momentous occasions as we toast to some of the finest ever to wear the black, white and blue.

"We look forward to marking this new chapter in the history of Sharks where excellence is celebrated and legends are immortalised."

Tickets are still available via Ticketek for the event, which will be hosted by Andrew Voss and Yvonne Sampson, featuring a performance from 2024 Australian Idol winner, Dylan Wright.