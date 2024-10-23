Cronulla Sharks playmaker Niwhai Puru has been rewarded for his stellar season in the NSW Cup, having guided the Newtown Jets to the title.

Named the Player of the Match in the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final after putting on an incredible performance against the North Sydney Bears, Zero Tackle can exclusively reveal that Puru will remain at the Cronulla Sharks for the 2025 NRL season, having signed a one-year contract extension.

Entering his third season at the club after joining from the Penrith Panthers, he is eager to make his NRL first-grade debut and is aiming to showcase his talents on the bigger stage.

This coincides with Braydon Trindall and Daniel Atkinson both being rumoured to be on the move away from the Shire.

Despite extending his tenure with the club, he will still be able to negotiate with rival teams from November 1 and is bound to receive interest as the competition expands over the next few years.

Admitting that winning the NSW Cup title was the best moment of his career to date, he recently spoke to Zero Tackle, explaining that he wouldn't be where he is without his family.

"My mum (and) my in-laws have been with me every step of the journey and my little daughter, she's the reason why I play," Puru told Zero Tackle.

Continuing to speak about his family, he hopes to reunite and play alongside his brother Hohepa Puru in the coming seasons - Hohepa has an option in his contract with the Canberra Raiders for the 2025 season.

The two previously won the 2022 Jersey Flegg Cup with the Panthers in a team that consisted of the likes of Liam Ison, Mavrik Geyer, Billy Scott, Keagan Russell-Smith and Isaiya Katoa.

"Me and him have a kinship and I love playing footy with him. I feel like I'm with him as one, so 100 per cent in the future, I'd love to play with him again," he added.