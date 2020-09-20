Cronulla are looking to offload Matt Moylan next season according to The Daily Telegraph.

The 29-year-old enters the final year of his contract next season, which is believed to earn him $800,000 but the rise of Will Kennedy at fullback and Moylan’s lingering injury problems has Cronulla considering his future.

Any deal will require the Sharks to pay a fair portion of his contract as most clubs will not afford to spend $800,000 on an injury-prone player who is not wanted by his current club.

Moylan is expected to return to the field this season to replace Shaun Johnson who ruptured his achilles tendon in Saturday’s lost to the Roosters.

Cronulla coach John Morris admitted the Sharks may risk Moylan to give themselves the best chance in the finals.

“Maybe now we have to change our tact,” Morris said after last night’s game.

“It was kind of a four-to-six-week injury but I suppose if you’re going to risk a hamstring you’d risk him in a finals series.

“To build his running back up to the high speeds that he needs, you can’t really rush that but if it’s closer to the four weeks I suppose he’d be in with a chance.

“Probably not for the first week, we’d probably have to win our first final for him to be in with a chance.”