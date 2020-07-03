The Warriors are hoping Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf will hold his word after initially agreeing to a deal that would see the 24-year-old make a switch to New Zealand in 2021.

According to Brad Walter on NRL.com, Rudolf is believed to have settled on a three-year deal with the Warriors prior to the NRL’s suspension and has recently backflipped on the agreement due to a family health issue.

Despite Rudolf’s change of heart, the Warriors are still believed to be pushing for his signature in the hope of adding to their forward stocks.

While Rudolf’s future remains in the balance with Cronulla, the Sharks were astonished to hear of the deal.

Along with Rudolf, the Warriors have signed Tongan star Ben Murdoch-Masila as they continue to acquire forwards, having also recently picked up Jack Marchie from Canberra following his release from the club.

Rudolf will start on the interchange in Cronulla’s clash with the Titans at Cbus Stadium on Saturday.