One of seven players to depart the North Queensland Cowboys at the end of this season, utility Jodeci Baker-Tiraha has officially found a new home for the 2025 season.

A member of the Cowboys Young Guns program, Baker-Tiraha was unfortunate not to make his NRL first-grade debut with the club last season and was overlooked in favour of others, such as Jaxon Purdue, despite being on their development list.

After spending the past two seasons with the Cowboys NRL squad, Baker-Tiraha has signed with the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup competition for next season which will see him remain in Queensland.

Able to play anywhere in the backline, Baker-Tiraha is predominately used in the centres or at fullback and appeared in the four QLD Cup matches for the Northern Pride this year, scoring one try and making 585 total running metres and 12 tackle busts.

The Brisbane Tigers have also announced the arrivals of Setu Tu (New Zealand Warriors), Mitchell Spencer (Canberra Raiders), Josh Smith (Mackay Cutters) and Vaka Sikahele (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) for next season.