The North Queensland Cowboys have signed a massive five-year partnership with Rugby League Townsville District until the end of the 2028 season.

The partnership between the two parties will see the club provide financial investment in grassroots and community rugby league in Townsville and the wider North Queensland region.

It will also see the Rugby League Townsville District (RLTD) use the Hutchinson Builders Centre and training field for coaching and player development.

The Cowboys will also host an RLTD Volunteer Round each year, and the club logo will appear on all RLTD polo shirts and representative jerseys.

“The North Queensland Cowboys are delighted to enter this new and exciting partnership with Rugby League Townsville District,” Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said in a club statement.

“Since our inception in 1995, our club has been committed to growing the game at the grassroots level throughout our region and this partnership not just continues, but expands that work.

“I would like to thank Roger and his committee for their eagerness to work with our club. We look forward to the opportunity to help nurture the next generation of rugby league players in Townsville as well as supporting the strong RLTD senior competition.”

RLTD Chairman Roger Whyte said the partnership with the Cowboys would significantly strengthen rugby league at all levels in Townsville.

“This collaboration with the North Queensland Cowboys dates back to January of this year when Jeff and Micheal Luck attended our planning workshop to provide feedback on rugby league at grassroots levels in our region,” Whyte said.

“That is the catalyst behind our two organisations striking this arrangement.

“We are looking forward to the next five years of this relationship, which I have no doubt will foster and reinvigorate the grassroots levels of rugby league in Townsville with the quality input through human and physical resources provided by the Cowboys.

“There are exciting times ahead for rugby league in Townsville.”