North Queensland Cowboys forward Jamayne Taunoa-Brown has confirmed his retirement from the NRL.

The forward, who has played for the New Zealand Warriors (32 matches in 2020 and 2021), St George Illawarra Dragons (2 matches on loan in 2021), and the North Queensland Cowboys (33 matches in 2022 and 2023), was unable to get onto the field last season with an achilles injury.

The prop also played three games for the Indigenous All Stars throughout his career.

Achilles injuries are well known for ensuring players will never be the same again, and the 28-year-old said in a post on Instragram that it wasn't how he imagined going out, but that he was able to live his dream.

"It was all a dream," Taunoa-Brown wrote.

"Ever since I can remember all I ever wanted to be was an NRL player. A young kind from the westside of Melbourne who dared to dream. After a wild journey full of highs and lows, many tough times and many great memories, I'm proud to say that yound kid was able to live out his dream!

"It's with much gratitude that I've decided to call time on my playing career. A tough decision and not the way I imagined going out, but it gives me great peace knowing I got to do what so many only ever dream of. I want to thank everyone who has been apart of the journey, from grassroots all the way through."

