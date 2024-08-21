The North Queensland Cowboys has announced that playmaker Jake Clifford has earned a contract extension with the club after a magnificent performance last weekend.

A shock inclusion into the team last week after Chad Townsend was axed, Clifford produced a superb performance against the Canberra Raiders, which saw them defeat their opponents 42-4.

Taking his opportunity, Clifford slotted perfectly into the halves with Tom Dearden and produced two try assists and 197 running metres with the ball in his hand.

Not only did his performance likely see him overtake Townsend for the starting halves role for the remainder of the season, but it also earned him a one-year contract extension to remain in Townsville until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The 26-year-old returned to the Cowboys ahead of this season after previously playing for them between 2018 and 2021. His career includes stints with the Newcastle Knights (2021-22) and Hull FC in the Super League (2023).

“As a club we have been impressed with the way Jake has contributed to our overall program since he has come back from England,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“What he has done on the training field, how he conducts himself in the meeting room and what he's produced on the field both at Queensland Cup level and at NRL level has been exactly what we hoped he'd bring.

“Another year gives Jake the opportunity to stamp his mark on the squad and be a major contributor to the success of our club.”