North Queensland Cowboys legend Matt Bowen has issued a warning the way of the New South Wales Blues regarding the potential performance of Reece Walsh ahead of Game 2 in this year's State of Origin series.

The Blues only had to face Walsh for seven minutes of the series opener before he was taken out in an ugly high tackle by Joseph Suaalii.

Suaalii was sent off for the tackle, with the Maroons running away to a 38 points to 10 win on the back of the moment of madness.

Walsh, who was also targetted by a late shot after a kick earlier in the opening exchanges of the Origin series, came into the series in excellent form and as one of Queensland's most important weapons.

The Brisbane Broncos fullback has now recovered from his concussion and will line up for the Maroons on Wednesday night in Game 2, with Bowen telling SEN Radio that the Blues will need luck to defend him.

“I just think (my advice is) Reece being Reece, don't move back, don't sort of think I got this pressure on me now and they're going to be targeting me,” he said on Mornings SENQ.

“No, I'm going to take my foot forward , yeah I am a target and good luck if they try to stop me.

“Reece has to back himself, do what he does on a weekly basis with the Broncos and in that Maroons jersey.

“Good luck stopping him.”

Bowen played ten State of Origins for Queensland between 2003 and 2007, and a single Test for Australia in 2004, while he played 270 NRL matches for the Cowboys.