The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the re-signing of a veteran forward as their 2025 roster continues to take shape.

Previously attracting interest from teams in the NRL and overseas, former Australian Kangaroos representative Jordan McLean has decided to extend his contract with the club for a further season until the end of the 2025 season.

Formerly with the Melbourne Storm, with whom he won a Grand Final in 2017, he moved to the Cowboys at the start of 2018 and has since gone on to feature in 137 first-grade matches for the club, earning honours for the Australian Kangaroos between 2017-18.

A proud New South Welshman, he played 22 matches this season, scoring one try, making 15 tackle busts, 1000.2 post-contact metres, 499 tackles and averaging 111 running metres per match - all of his games had him in the starting front row.

“It's great news for our club to secure Jordan McLean for another year,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“His on-field output was terrific last season, he continues to be a leader for us defensively in the middle of the park and his work with the football was excellent as well.

“His leadership quality was a really positive influence on our new captains in Reuben and Tom as well as the rest of the playing group.”

Cowboys Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Viliami Vailea

4. Zac Laybutt

5. Tom Chester

6. Tom Dearden

7. Jake Clifford

8. Griffin Neame

9. Reece Robson

10. Coen Hess

11. Heilum Luki

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange

14. Karl Lawton

15. Jordan McLean

16. Jason Taumalolo

17. Kai O'Donnell

Rest of squad

18. Braidon Burns

19. Robert Derby

20. Sam McIntyre

21. Harrison Edwards

22. Thomas Mikaele

23. Tom Duffy

24. Semi Valemei

25. Jamal Shibasaki

26. Jaxon Purdue

27. Kaiden Lahrs

28. Jaxson Paulo

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Emarly Bitungane

2. Zac Herdegen

3. Mason Kira