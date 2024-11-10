The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed that four players have earned train and trial contracts for the upcoming 2025 NRL season.

Elevated from either its Young Guns or Academy programs, Xavier Kerrisk, Mutua Brown, Jeremiah Mata'utia and Henry Teutau will all spend the season on a train and trial contract and will aim to make their debuts at the backend of the season.

A schoolmate of Jaxon Purdue, Kerrisk has been touted as an elite dummy half. He will likely succeed Recce Robson in the future or play a one-two role with him on the team off the interchange bench.

Brown, a U19s QLD Maroons representative, was also named in the Australian Schoolboys team in 2023 and made his QLD Cup debut late in 2024 after predominately playing for the Mackay Cutters in the Mal Meninga Cup.

Joining the duo is Henry Teutau, a powerful middle forward who is coming off eight appearances in the QLD Cup competition. Named the Cowboys Way Award winner, he will be eager to learn from the likes of Reuben Cotter and Jason Taumalolo.

The last individual is Jeremiah Mata'utia who was a schoolboys star coming through the ranks at Kirwan State High Scholl and had made 11 QLD Cup appearances over the last two season including eight in 2024 for the Mackay Cutters.