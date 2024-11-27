The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season, which includes several new appointments.

Ben Rauter and Justin Morgan will remain under Todd Payten as his assistant coaches but will be joined by Brett O'Farrell and Steve Sheppard.

A former front-rower for the Melbourne Storm, O'Farrell has arrived at the club as an assistant coach who will specialise in contact. His resume includes stints at the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels and the Wallabies.

On the other hand, Sheppard joins after over 15 years of experience and has spent several seasons with the Cowboys as their former Under-20 assistant coach and Mackay Cutters as their head coach in the QLD Cup.

More recently, he was the Cowboys' Head Coach of Elite Pathways and successfully guided Jamal Shibasaki, Jaxon Purdue, and others through the ranks.

Englishman Dan Grange is another new appointment and has been named as Head of Strength and Conditioning. A former rugby union player, Grange has spent time at the Leeds Rhinos and Gloucester Rugby.

Former North Queensland Cowboys players Ashley Graham and Paul Bowman will also remain on the club's coaching staff for next season.

“It's always exciting to add exceptional skillsets to our staffing group which we believe we've done with Dan, Brett and Steve,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“We look forward to what they will add to our program, not just through their expertise, but also from an energy and culture perspective.”

Coach: Todd Payten

Assistant Coaches: Ben Rauter, Brett O'Farrell, Justin Morgan, Steve Sheppard

Head of Performance: Paul Bowman

Head of Strength and Conditioning: Dan Grange

Head Physiotherapist: Steve Sartori

Strength and Conditioning and Physiotherapy: Ashley Graham

Sports Scientist: Mitch Pemberton