Corey Oates will be Queensland's newest radio star in 2024 after joining KIIS 97.3 FM.

The star winger hung up the boots at the end of the 2024 NRL season despite being only 29 years of age, and will now move into radio work where he will join Robin and Kip in the morning.

Oates has been a regular feature on the show during the month and a half since he hung up the boots, being part of a segment labelled "find Corey a job."

It turns out the job he has landed is alongside the same radio presenters for 2025.

“I'm absolutely stoked to be joining Robin and Kip in the morning. I can't believe I get to have this much fun every day as a job! The whole KIIS 973 team has been so supportive and I can't wait to bring on 2025,” Oates said on air, per News Corp.

Oates, who scored 121 tries in his 216 games and also made nine appearances for the Queensland Maroons at State of Origin level, elected to retire for injury and family reasons after briefly testing the open market for 2025.

“When you have kids and family, and when you get to that point in your career, you evaluate what's important – and I want to be part of my kids life and do as much as I can with them," Oates told Broncos media at the time of his retirement.

“The last 18 months haven't been kind with my body and my injuries, but it's my family that are my main priority now and that's why I've made the decision to retire.

“I never thought I was going to play one game, let alone over 200. I never wanted to be the person who went one season too many and now is the right time for me to go."

A career which started with plenty of promise and saw him score eight tries in his first nine games before cracking double-digit tries in every season between 2015 and 2019 was stalled at the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

Oates attempted to transform himself into a second-rower, but ultimately wound up back on the wing where he scored another 20 tries in 2022, but injuries let him down and he made just 25 appearances across his final two seasons as an NRL player.

Oates will be on the air with the KIIS 97.3 FM breakfast show from January.