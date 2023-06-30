Canberra Raider Corey Horsburgh is set to be rewarded for his amazing season with a new massive bumper deal.

The 25-year-old is still contracted at the Raiders until the end of next season, but The Courier Mail is reporting that the club is keen to extend his contract allowing him to receive a bumper contract extension.

Horsburgh's management and the Raiders have been in contact regarding a new deal ahead of their clash against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

It is understood that the extension will be at least for an extra 12 months and possibly for the following year as well.

“Corey is very happy in Canberra and he would love to extend his stay there,” his agent Jeff Jurotte told The Courier Mail.

“He had some interest from the Dolphins but he's showed a lot of courage to fight back from a serious foot injury and he wants to repay the faith of the Raiders.

“Ricky Stuart (Canberra coach) has been great for him so we're in talks now to keep him at the Raiders.”

The club currently have plenty of room in the salary cap after Jack Wighton signed a contract to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the year.

A Redcliffe junior, the back-rower was close to making his representative debut for Queensland in Game 2 and was selected as the 19th man.

The injury to Thomas Flegler opens up a spot in the Queensland Maroons team for Game 3 and could see Horsburgh end an incredible season with his maiden State of Origin debut.