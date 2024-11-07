Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has already devised strategies for integrating new signing Damien Cook into his squad in a versatile role.

Primarily known as a hooker, Cook may find himself playing in a completely different position for the Dragons.

The 33-year-old, who debuted with the Dragons back in 2013, has spent the majority of his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, notching up 207 NRL games in the red and green.

With Cook joining the team, questions arose about the role of current dummy-half Jacob Liddle, who had a standout first season with the Dragons, playing 44 games and scoring five tries.

Despite this, Flanagan has confirmed that both Cook and Liddle will be included in his top 17.

“Yeah, we will (have both in the 17), with form at the time, a role in that obviously,'' Flanagan told the Daily Telegraph.

"Cookie, with his elite experience, brings us an ability to roll the ruck and to bring our forwards onto the ball.

“Jacob had an outstanding season this year. He was close to getting our Players' Player Award. We didn't carry another hooker on the bench, so I feel that we can have a real one-two punch with Cookie and Jacob Liddle (next season).''

Towards the latter part of the 2024 NRL season, Cook transitioned into playing in the centres and a running 13 position shift that Flanagan may implement in his game plan, allowing Liddle to take over at hooker.

"They could be (on the field) at the same time at different stages,'' Flanagan added.

“Cookie could be that ball distributor (as a running 13), while Jacob gets out a dummy-half.”