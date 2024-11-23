Performance based contract clauses have been revealed for veteran forwards Christian Welch at the Melbourne Storm, and David Klemmer at the Wests Tigers.

Both are off-contract at the end of 2025 as far as guarantees go, but have mutual options which could allow them to stay at their current outfits into 2026.

For mutual options to be taken, it means both the club and player must agree to the contract continuing.

While both players could yet opt to test the open market, it has been revealed by News Corp that the clubs, in this instance, will be forced to take the options if performance-based criteria are met on the field throughout the 2025 campaign.

On Welch's part, it is reported he will need to play at at least 18 games throughout the course of 2024, or earn a State of Origin recall.

He may not have been all that far from the later this season with a number of injuries in the forwards hampering Queensland's ability to pick a team, but there is little doubt that if Billy Slater's side are at full strength, Welch won't feature.

Welch played 20 games in 2024, but that will come under question in 2025 with Stefano Utoikamanu likely to slot straight into a starting spot at the club.

With he, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamica all lining up for spots, and Trent Loiero turning himself into a middle forward, it leaves little wiggle room for Craig Bellamy. If Lazarus Vaalepu continues his breakout form, the veteran coach may have little choice but to drop the club life member back to reserve grade for poritions of the season where he would play with the North Sydney Bears in New South Wales, or one of the Sunshine Coast Falcons or Brisbane Tigers in Queensland.

Klemmer, on the other hand, reportedly has to play at least 14 games for the club to take his option.

The prop, who was well short of his best during 2024 in a struggling joint-venture outfit, played 20 games, but is on an enormous salary at the Tigers and will need to provide more in 2025 if the club are going to get bang for their buck.

That said, the Tigers will be unable to move Klemmer on if he stays fit, and providing the prop wants to take his side of the option to remain at Concord heading into 2026.