As the Brisbane Broncos remain 80 minutes away from reaching the Grand Final, reports have emerged that a Super League club is openly pursuing fullback Tristan Sailor for next season.

Hull Live understands that Super League club Hull FC are pursuing Tristan Sailor as they aim to bring him to the club for the beginning of next season. This decision comes despite signing former loan player Jack Walker to add depth to the roster.

The publication also reports that Sailor has been offered to several Super League clubs for next season, per sources around Brisbane, despite signing a new deal with the club.

In July, Sailor signed a contract extension with the Brisbane Broncos for at least the next two seasons, which will see him promoted from a development contract to a spot on the team's Top 30 roster.

"I'm very excited to stay here – the club has stood by me and been very good to me, so I'd like to repay the favour," Sailor said in a club statement.

"I had a long hard think but at the Broncos the environment is so good and I think we're building a really good team and culture here at the club.

"The Broncos is such a prestigious club in its own right and then to be building our own legacy together is so awesome to filter it down through the generations.”

Embed from Getty Images

The 25-year-old, who spent a lengthy stint out of the game over off-field matters during the back end of his time at the Dragons, was picked up by the Broncos ahead of this year.

When given the opportunity he capitalised on his QLD Cup form to jump the queue and play a handful of games when Reece Walsh has been out for the Broncos.

His club debut was a standout performance in Round 13 for the club and even had a better showing in the final regular season game of the year against the Melbourne Storm.

Coach Walters labelled Sailor a "real footballer” after he signed a contract with the club in July.

“Tristan has been really impressive since joining us at the start of the preseason, he is a real footballer and he has worked hard and now he is reaping the rewards for that dedication," Walters said.

“He has been playing some fantastic footy in Cup and then he has stepped up when we have called on him in first grade and done a great job for his team.

“He brings a lot off the field as well around the group and I'm sure his dad (Wendell) and all his family will be filled with pride that he is continuing on their legacy here at the Broncos – it's just a really good news story.”