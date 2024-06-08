As the Canterbury Bulldogs previously failed to rule out a possible move to sign Lachlan Ilias, another NRL club has confirmed an interest in his services for next season.

Before being sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg in the NSW Cup, Ilias was unceremoniously axed from first grade before being granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs following the arrival of Lewis Dodd from St Helens RLFC.

This has not only put the 24-year-old's future in uncertainty but has all but confirmed he won't play another game in the Rabbitohs jumper.

After being granted permission to negotiate with rival teams last month, Newcastle Knights General Manager of Football Peter Parr confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that they are officially interested in Ilias' services.

“We've been discussing what we might look like in the future,” Parr told the publication.

“Adam Doyle, our recruitment manager, had a meeting with Braith.

“There's nothing concrete at this stage. No offer has been made. Jackson's our halfback at the moment. He's here until the end of next year.”

The confirmation of interest in Ilias is surprising, considering Jackson Hastings is still contracted with them for one more season.

They also have Tyson Gamble (off-contract at the end of 2024), Jack Cogger and Will Pryce, who can easily slot into the halfback position if needed.

Ilias' arrival could cause speculation over Hastings's long-term future.

The halfback signed with the club last season from the Tigers and has played for six clubs in the last decade: Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles, Salford Red Devils, Wests Tigers, and Newcastle Knights.