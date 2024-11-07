Nathan Cleary has successfully undergone surgery following a trip to Europe to address ongoing shoulder issues that troubled his 2024 season.

The Panthers star had Laterjet surgery to provide greater stability to his shoulder, which had been a persistent concern.

With the recovery process now underway, there is uncertainty about whether Cleary will be fit in time for the season opener in Las Vegas.

The Panthers, along with the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks, and Canberra Raiders, are set to play the opening match of the season at Allegiant Stadium.

The typical recovery time for Laterjet surgery is 12 to 16 weeks, which makes the timing tight for Cleary, as the Vegas match is scheduled for just 16 weeks after his surgery.

Whether Cleary will be ready to play will ultimately depend on his recovery progress and his decision on whether he feels fit enough to take the field.

Missing out on having Cleary showcase his skills on such a significant stage in Vegas would be a tough blow for the NRL and the Panthers.

A number of Panthers fans are already planning to travel to the U.S. to support their team, hoping to see their star halfback lead the charge.

"From a pure medical standpoint, unless he has any significant setbacks in his rehab, there's no reason he won't be fit and medically available for round one in Vegas so it will come down to whether Penrith push him to play," leading sports physio Brien Seeney told The Daily Telegraph.

"If it was a regular round one clash, I don't think they'd even consider rushing him but everyone wants to go to Vegas.

"The recovery range is usually around 12 to 16 weeks for Latarjet surgery. Vegas is a big spectacle, but is it worth sending him over there underdone, coming off 16 weeks of rehab, not forgetting the travel aspect?

"It will come down to whether Penrith want to take that risk given it's a long season ahead and they're going for five premierships in a row. Do they leave him for round two and not make him do the round-trip to Vegas?"

Cleary will have his arm in a sling for six weeks, with no movement allowed, especially contact, until four to six weeks before his expected return.

This raises further doubts about his fitness for Round 1. The surgery involved a bone graft to improve the stability of his left shoulder, with hopes that it will prevent further injuries moving forward.

The Panthers' star halfback endured a frustrating run of injuries in 2024, managing to play just 13 games throughout the season. Despite these setbacks, Cleary powered through to help secure Penrith's fourth consecutive premiership.