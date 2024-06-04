Daly Cherry-Evans isn't going anywhere and will likely play representative football for Queensland in 2025.

The Maroons captain has played 22 State of Origin games for Queensland and has led the team to three series victories.

Cherry-Evans has dismissed any thoughts of retirement, stating he's not ready to step away from the Origin arena just yet.

“I thought to myself, ‘you're kidding'. Why retire? I'm enjoying this too much,” Daly Cherry-Evans said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Stepping away from representative footy may allow Cherry-Evans to play for the Manly Sea Eagles for a few more years potentially till 2026.

The Maroons No. 7 jersey will eventually be handed to promising young halves like Ezra Mam and Sam Walker. Even if they have to wait another year after Cherry-Evans, the duo will still have plenty of time to showcase their talent.

“I think it's almost too egotistical for me to think about playing for Queensland beyond this year because we know how quickly things can turn if you lose,” Cherry-Evans said.

“I'm a pretty calculated person. I love knowing what's ahead, and I'm highly motivated by goals and what the next couple of years looks like. It can be a strength. It can also be a weakness because you're not in the present.

“What I do know is when I was dropped by Queensland in 2015, that's when it sunk in that you're never promised anything in this game, and you have to earn it and keep it by playing well. That's the mentality I still have.”

Cherry-Evans is yet to make a retirement decision, but for now, he is focusing on one goal: leading the Maroons to another series victory.