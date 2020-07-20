Canterbury is expected to meet with disgruntled forward Corey Harawira-Naera on Monday to discuss his future at the club, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Harawira-Naera is reportedly upset at having his contract torn up by the Bulldogs after the pre-season incident in Port Macquarie.

Canberra is reportedly pursuing Harawira-Naera strongly, and he is widely tipped to join the Raiders should he quit the Bulldogs.

If they miss on Harawira-Naera, Canberra will target Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott for next season, according to News Corp.

It appears that work must begin immediately for incoming Canterbury coach Trent Barrett if he wants to retain both forwards.