Canberra Raiders hooker Adrian Trevilyan has signed with a new team for next season after departing the nation's capital at the end of 2024.

One of two hookers to depart the Raiders, Trevilyan has taken his talents to the QLD Cup competition, where he will play for the Northern Pride - the other hooker to depart was Zac Woolford, who has joined the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League.

The decision to leave his former team came after he fell down the pecking order in favour of Danny Levi and Tom Starling.

Rookies Owen Pattie and Shaun Packer are also coming through the pathways and will be used as coverage.

Trevilyan's departure from the Green Machine comes after three career first-grade appearances for the club in the NRL - two matches in 2023 - making his debut for them in Round 2 of the 2022 NRL season.

Inking a one-year extension at the end of last year, he moved down the pecking order because he was downgraded from a Top 30 contract to a development contract and was mainly used in the NSW Cup.