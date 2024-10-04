The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the signing of former Parramatta Eels forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

The veteran prop was released from the Parramatta Eels at the end of last month without a new contract locked in, although he had been linked with a number of clubs.

Most notable was the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the sticking point there being the length of contract - the prop wanted three years, while the club only wanted to offer two years.

He has managed to get the three years he was chasing elsewhere though, with the Titans confirming a deal that will see him play for the club through to the end of the 2027 NRL season.

“It's great to have Reagan join us in 2025,” Titans coach Des Hasler said on his signing.

“He's a no-nonsense front rower with a high work rate and has been a mainstay in the NRL for the past decade.

“It's not every day a 200+ game Origin and International prop like Reagan becomes available and his experience will be a welcomed addition here at the Titans.”

The veteran prop, who has State of Origin and international experience, was named the Eels' player of the 2024 NRL season, despite putting up his worst performance statistically speaking since joining the club.

The three-year deal could be viewed as a risky one for the Titans, particularly given it puts more of their salary cap into an already elite forward pack.

Campbell-Gillard will join Queensland Maroons State of Origin duo Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (who will likely be shuffled to lock) in the engine room, while David Fifita is also on big money on the edge.

Campbell-Gillard will link up with his new teammates in November.