Following Recce Walsh's sensational club debut for the Broncos last week, Cameron Smith has backed him to wear the No.1 jersey for Queensland this year.

Signing from the Warriors last year, Walsh finally made his club debut last weekend after being ruled out of Round 1. He produced 175 running metres during his performance, three line-break assists, a try assist and one try.

With Kalyn Ponga's season in doubt after receiving his fourth concussion in ten months, it has opened the door for Walsh to play State of Origin.

Walsh has continuously been on the cusp of making his State of Origin debut but has yet to do so. However, if he is to make his debut this year, he would have represented Queensland at every level which includes Under 16s and Under 18s.

One former player who has backed Walsh to take the Queensland fullback is NRL legend, Cameron Smith. Smith praised the fullback on SEN 1170 Breakfast and admitted he hasn't seen a debut like that in a long time.

"I'm thinking back to the last five years and I can't think of a club debut like it," Smith said.

"He was just everywhere and his ability to counterattack was really impressive."

Speaking about Walsh wearing a Queensland jersey, Smith insisted that he caught the eye of current Maroons coach Billy Slater.

"(Queensland coach) Billy Slater has huge raps on Reece Walsh (and) the speed he possesses is just so hard to contain."

"There's not many guys in our game that can do what he does."

"He may well have a Maroons jersey in a couple of months' time."