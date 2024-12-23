Former NRL front-rower and 2014 Grand Final winner George Burgess has signed with a Queensland club after making his return to the rugby league field midway through the 2024 season.

A member of the famed 'Burgess Family', George appeared in 153 NRL games throughout his 11-year rugby league career, primarily for the Rabbitohs but also had stints with the Wigan Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Last playing in the NRL in 2019, he is a one-time premiership player and is the twin brother of Thomas Burgess and the younger brother of Sam Burgess and Luke Burgess.

He also made 15 international appearances for England between 2013 and 2018 and played two matches for the England Knights in 2012.

After spending time this year with the South Eastern Seagulls in the South Sydney Junior A-Grade competition, Burgess has decided to make the switch to the Noosa Pirates where he was also act as the club's U16s coach.

“For me it's very important to stay connected to the game that I have grown and evolved with as a person, it's more than just a sport for me," Burgess said.

“To be given the opportunity to pass on my teachings to the next generation of footy players is something special, as a 15/16 year old young man I was definitely at a crossroads as to whether I was going to pursue rugby league as a career or not so to be able to work closely with the Pirates U16's is great for me to be able to play a pivotal role in their young sporting careers and give them valuable lessons they can use in their lives on and off the field.”

Club President Liam Anlezark added, “We're excited to have someone of George's experience and calibre involved with the Pirates for Season 2025.”

“I'm sure Big George's professionalism on the training paddock will be positive for the culture that Murph is driving in our senior playing group and George's playing debut at Pirate Park will be a massive day for the club!”

“For someone that's done so much in our great game, to be aligned with our vision and what we're building as a club is pretty special”

