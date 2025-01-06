After departing the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of last season to return to the Super League, Thomas Burgess has confirmed that he will return to the Rabbitohs in the future.

In returning home to England, Burgess enters the first year of a three-year contract with the Huddersfield Giants in 2025 after 12 seasons in the NRL with the Rabbitohs.

Becoming the Rabbitohs' second-most capped player of all-time with 249 games - only behind John Sutton - the 2014 premiership winner has confirmed that he will return to the club in the future in an ambassador role.

“You always have to think about what you are going to do after you stop playing,” Burgess told League Express.

“I've put my hand to some things throughout the years and I love working with people.

“I should have a job lined up in Australia when I go back. I've got some work over there and that's where I am based now.

“I've got my house out there that I'm renting back in Cronulla and I've made no qualms about going to Australia when I've retired.

“But, for now, I want to make some good connections in England whilst I am here. The job itself isn't specified as of yet but at the moment it will be an ambassador role with Souths.

“There are also a few businesses I've got connections with in Sydney.”