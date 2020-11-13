Bulldogs winger Reimis Smith has signed with the Melbourne Storm following his release from Canterbury.

The Storm have confirmed that Smith has signed a two-year deal with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the departure of Suliasi Vunivalu, Sandor Earl and Paul Momirovski, we were on the lookout for quality outside backs and Reimis certainly fits what we were looking for,” Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi told the club website.

“We had him in our sights for some time and when the Bulldogs made the decision to release him, we were quick to take the opportunity to bring him to Melbourne.

“We’re still in the market for one more outside back and hope to finalise that position prior to the start of pre-season.

“With George Jennings also coming on board for the next two years, we have some fresh, new talent for our members and fans to enjoy watching in the purple jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our thanks go to Suli, Sandor and Paul for the contributions they made to Storm and we wish them all the best with their various endeavours away from Storm.”

Having been released from the final year of his contract, Smith is now free to join the premiers this month.

It helps the Bulldogs free up salary having been one of the busiest clubs during the off-season in signing players.

Smith has played 49 NRL appearances for the Bulldogs after making his debut in 2016.