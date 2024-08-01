Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phil Gould has confirmed that one of the team's utility players has decided to hang up the boots on his rugby league career.

Joining the Bulldogs from the Wests Tigers at the beginning of the 2022 season, Gould revealed on social media that Reece Hoffman retired from rugby league a couple of months ago after last featuring in a NSW Cup match in Round 14.

Hoffman retires with one NRL appearance for the Wests Tigers in 2020 in which he was able to cross the line for a try.

Unfortunately, this would mark his only first-grade appearance, having spent the majority of his career in the NSW Cup.

Predominantly an outside back, Hoffman has also played in the second row and scored 61 games and 18 tries in reserve-grade competition for the Bulldogs and Western Suburbs Magpies, the feeder team of the Wests Tigers.

A Wynnum Manly Seagulls junior, it is unknown what the reasoning behind Hoffman's retirement is at the moment or what he plans to do outside of rugby league.