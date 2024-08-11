Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has revealed winger Blake Wilson's season is over after he suffered a syndesmosis injury on Saturday afternoon in reserve grade.

The 23-year-old who has been with the Bulldogs since the start of the 2023 NRL season and has played 21 games after making his debut in Round 19 last year, was relegated back to the NSW Cup over the last fortnight but has been in and out of the first grade team all season.

As it stands, he has managed four tries in ten games to date this season at the top level, but that count is likely to come to a finish even if there were injuries ahead of him, with Gould taking to Twitter to reveal a syndesmosis injury which was picked up during the reserve grade loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons at Kogarah.

Gould said Wilson has had a 'great' season.

"Blake Wilson badly injured his ankle in NSW Cup yesterday," Gould wrote.

"Scans have revealed an ankle fracture and Syndesmosis injury … Unfortunately that's a bad … Off to surgery … We will fix it up and go again … Blake has had such a great season … He will bounce back … Tough kid."

Gould didn't reveal a recovery timeline for Wilson, but surgery for a syndesmosis injury generally leaves a player out for a minimum of two months - longer than is left even if the Bulldogs make a deep run through the finals in either the top grade, or at reserve grade level.

Should Canterbury - who play the Dolphins, New Zealand Warriors, Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys on the run home - have any further injuries or suspensions to starting wingers Jacob Kiraz and Josh Addo-Carr, Jeral Skelton looms as the most likely player to be called up.