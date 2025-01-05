The Canterbury Bulldogs might have secured the signing of Leo Thompson for 2026 and beyond, but they aren't stopping there as director of football Phil Gould and head coach Cameron Ciraldo look to continue turning the squad over.

Despite returning to the NRL finals for the first time in eight years last season, the Bulldogs have made it abundantly clear that more forwards are still on the agenda when it comes to recruitment moves.

Josh Curran joined ahead of the 2024 season and proved to be a success for the blue and white, while Tom Amone from the Leigh Leopards in the English Super League, and Sitili Tupouniua from the Sydney Roosters, will add more muscle to their pack for 2025.

That comes with the club letting Harrison Edwards (mid-2024, North Queensland Cowboys) and Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles) depart, while Poasa Faamausili and Zane Tetevano both decided to retire from the NRL.

Canterbury have re-signed Samuel Hughes through to the end of 2026, and Max King to the end of 2027 as they look to revamp their forward pack, while decisions will have to be made on off-contract players Kurt Mann, Kurtis Morrin, Jaeman Salmon, Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Ryan Sutton in the coming months.

Pahulu had reportedly requested to leave the Gold Coast immediately after a contract drama surrounding an opportunity to gain a bonus was denied, but the Titans are believed to have slammed the door shut on that happening.

Still, the young prop, who was impressive throughout 2024 for the Titans, is off-contract at the end of 2025 and the chance of him remaining at Parkwood long-term appears to be slim.

Per a News Corp report, the Bulldogs are still interested in bringing Pahulu to Belmore for the 2026 season and beyond, where he would join Thompson as key recruits in the middle.

The market for props heading into 2026 is skinny, but Pahulu would also bring the added benefit of not breaking the bank as the club looks to balance what is believed to be a bloated salary cap, albeit one improved by the departure of Josh Addo-Carr to the Parramatta Eels for 2025.

It's unclear if any other clubs have expressed interest or made a play for Pahulu.