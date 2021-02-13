Canterbury has signed Ava Seumanufagai for the 2021 season.

The former Tiger and Shark left the NRL at the end of 2018 to join Leeds in the Super League but cut his contract short for family reasons and returned home.

The 29-year-old will provide depth and experience to the Bulldogs squad having played 118 top grade games.

Seumanufagai made his debut for the Tigers in 2013 and made 105 appearances before crossing to the Sharks in 2018.

He played 13 times for Cronulla before a move to the Super League beckoned and made 31 appearances across two seasons for the Rhinos.