The Canterbury Bulldogs' will face losing Kurt Mann for two weeks after he was charged for a crusher tackle during Monday afternoon's win over the Parramatta Eels.

The utility, who has been playing at lock forward, was sin binned for the tackle on Will Penisini on the second half.

He has now been hit with a Grade 2 crusher tackle charge by the NRL's match review committee, with the charge carrying a two-match ban with an early guilty plea, or three if he fights and loses at the NRL judiciary.

The charge is hardly surprising given the nature of the tackle, and some suggest he could even have received a Grade 3 charge - the maximum penalty available.

As it's a first offence for Mann, the penalty is lower than it could otherwise have been, even with the Grade 2 charge.

The sanction for the former Newcastle Knights player is a major blow for the Bulldogs. The club also faces Jacob Preston being out with an ankle injury and Josh Curran missing time with a concussion - both players picked up those injuries on Monday, while Viliame Kikau is already out with a hand injury.

It will decimate Canterbury's forward pack following the bye when they clash with the Sydney Roosters on June 22 in Round 16, although there is a chance Curran will be available for that game if he can return in 11 days.

No other players were charged during the game.