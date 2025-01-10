Touted as one of the best up-and-coming forwards at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Damon Marshall has opened up on his decision to join the club and aspirations heading into the 2025 NRL season.

An U19s QLD Maroons representative, Marshall is coming off a successful campaign in the Jersey Flegg Cup, where he played a key role in helping the Bulldogs win the title, starting in the front row alongside Jack Underhill.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Marshall admitted that he has no regrets about moving to the Bulldogs after attracting the interest of several other NRL teams, including the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

"I just trusted my manager's word, trusted his advice and it's the best decision I've ever made," Marshall told this publication.

"I love the club. I love everything the club's about and I can't see myself anywhere else to be honest. (I'm) just loving my time at the club at the moment while I'm here.

"Moving away from home, I know I made a big sacrifice so the best I can do is try my hardest in everything I do.

"They've [my parents] sacrificed heaps for me, so I'll put my best foot forward and do the best I can for them."

Contracted with the Bulldogs until the end of 2025, Marshall graduated from Ignatius Park College in 2021 and played for the Townsville Blackhawks in the Mal Meninga Cup before moving to Sydney.

During his time with the Blackhawks, he captained them to the 2022 Grand Final before being defeated by the Souths Logan Magpies and represented the QLD U17s Country team.

While he is likely to spend most of this year in the NSW Cup competition, his dream is to become the next player to make his first-grade debut for the prestigious club.

"I've just got to keep putting my best foot forward and come back fit, strong and everything else will go from there," Marshall added.

"That's the main goal (to play in the NRL) but if I keep training hard, working hard, putting my best foot forward.

"If that's on the table, that's on the table but if not then just keep going."