Canterbury has set their sights on Penrith’s Matt Burton.
The Bulldogs are keen to lure the back up five-eighth and are willing to offer the 20-year-old a long-term deal worth $500,000 per year, according to Fox Sports reporter James Hooper.
“I think the thinking is starting to shift a little bit now and the Bulldogs are just going to blow them out of the water,” Hooper said and reported by Mark St John.
“As of November 1, they are officially allowed to sign him. I think they are talking about offering him a contract upwards of $500,000 per season.
“That is a hell of a lot more than he is on at Penrith. I’m sure the Bulldogs will make it clear to the Panthers that he has a saloon passage straight into first grade than if he remains at the foot of the mountains and is getting held back a little bit.
Burton made five appearances and scored three tries in 2020.
New Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett worked with Burton at the Panthers and has first-hand knowledge of his potential.
Matt should re-sign with the Panthers. The Panthers played in the grand final this year. We are a stronger club, with a plan to get Matt into the first grade side next year.
That would be nice Panthers 18. They will probably just let him go, as they do with so many others. Even though he’s still under contract for 2021, they’ll probably just let him go for next season.
To me, they should get rid of Whare & Not re-sign Capewell. Then use that money to re-sign Burton. However, would be surprised if they kept Him there , even for next season.
@Panthers18
Your comment about being stronger club is on point. Matt wants to play 1st grade, if he sticks at Panthers where do you play him though? If Luai and Cleary carry their form they’re both 80 minute halves.
For the sake of his career and his wallet, the smart switch is to join Bulldogs, he is too good for reserve grade, and will work well with Flanagan in the halves for the next few years as the bulldogs rebuild
If I were Penrith & Burton does go?
I’d look to see if there’s any really impressive youngsters at the Bulldogs ?
If there are? Poach then from the Bulldogs. Penrith’s one of the best development clubs. So wouldn’t be that hard to achieve.
A bit of revenge can’t go astray.
squizzy, that is a dumb choice. Centre, fullback, or second row.
@Panthers18 Edwards is in career best form with Staines and Laurie waiting for a shot. Can’t say he’d be better suited than Kikau or Martin in the back row or Crighton at Centre.
You could be right, we are all entitled to an opinion but I think he’d be wasted in the centres if picked of Naden, Whare etc… then again, seemed to work with May.
Naden, and Whare, can leave as far as I am concerned. Edwards to the centres, and Burton to fullback. As I’ve said before, Burton will be silly going to that basket case of a club.