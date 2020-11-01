Canterbury has set their sights on Penrith’s Matt Burton.

The Bulldogs are keen to lure the back up five-eighth and are willing to offer the 20-year-old a long-term deal worth $500,000 per year, according to Fox Sports reporter James Hooper.

“I think the thinking is starting to shift a little bit now and the Bulldogs are just going to blow them out of the water,” Hooper said and reported by Mark St John.

“As of November 1, they are officially allowed to sign him. I think they are talking about offering him a contract upwards of $500,000 per season.

“That is a hell of a lot more than he is on at Penrith. I’m sure the Bulldogs will make it clear to the Panthers that he has a saloon passage straight into first grade than if he remains at the foot of the mountains and is getting held back a little bit.

Burton made five appearances and scored three tries in 2020.

New Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett worked with Burton at the Panthers and has first-hand knowledge of his potential.