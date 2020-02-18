The Bulldogs have named a strong 23-man squad to face the Cronulla Sharks this Saturday in Papua New Guinea.

Included is Lachlan Lewis and Jack Cogger in the halves and experienced forwards Aiden Tolman and Dylan Napa.

Recruits Joe Stimson and Dean Britt will start in the backrow, while Will Hopoate has been named at fullback.

The side features 12 players from last weekend’s tournament.

Bulldogs trial team for Sharks clash

1. Will Hopoate

2. Jayden Okunbor

3. Reimis Smith

4. Morgan Harper

5. Jake Averillo

6. Lachlan Lewis

7. Jack Cogger

8. Renouf To’omaga

9. Sione Katoa

10. Dylan Napa

11. Joe Stimson

12. Dean Britt

13. Aiden Tolman

14. Brandon Wakeham

15. Ofahiki Ogden

16. Tui Katoa

17. Isaiah Tass

19. Bailey Biondi-Odo

20. Matt Doorey

21. James Roumanos

22. Kerrod Holland

23. Jackson Topine

24. Kayne Kalache