The Bulldogs have named a strong 23-man squad to face the Cronulla Sharks this Saturday in Papua New Guinea.
Included is Lachlan Lewis and Jack Cogger in the halves and experienced forwards Aiden Tolman and Dylan Napa.
Recruits Joe Stimson and Dean Britt will start in the backrow, while Will Hopoate has been named at fullback.
The side features 12 players from last weekend’s tournament.
Bulldogs trial team for Sharks clash
1. Will Hopoate
2. Jayden Okunbor
3. Reimis Smith
4. Morgan Harper
5. Jake Averillo
6. Lachlan Lewis
7. Jack Cogger
8. Renouf To’omaga
9. Sione Katoa
10. Dylan Napa
11. Joe Stimson
12. Dean Britt
13. Aiden Tolman
14. Brandon Wakeham
15. Ofahiki Ogden
16. Tui Katoa
17. Isaiah Tass
19. Bailey Biondi-Odo
20. Matt Doorey
21. James Roumanos
22. Kerrod Holland
23. Jackson Topine
24. Kayne Kalache