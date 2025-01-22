Cameron Ciraldo will head into his third season as Canterbury Bulldogs' head coach with confidence following a strong 2024 campaign.

After falling just short of victory in an elimination final against Manly, the Bulldogs and their fans are proud of the significant progress the team has made over recent years.

The 2024 season marked a turning point for the Bulldogs, highlighted by the impact of new recruit and captain Stephen Crichton.

The former Penrith Panthers star brought strong leadership and helped guide the club to its first finals appearance since 2016.

His influence was instrumental in elevating the Bulldogs to genuine contenders.

As they look toward 2025, one of the key questions will be how the team can take the next step and sustain their momentum with minimal changes to their lineup.

Key Player Changes

Josh Addo-Carr's departure has opened the door for Marcelo Montoya to return to the Bulldogs.

Montoya, who began his NRL career at Canterbury before moving to the New Zealand Warriors in 2020, is a proven try-scoring talent with 49 career tries across 136 games. His experience and ability to find the try line make him a seamless fit on the wing.

Crichton, who was expected to play at fullback in 2024, remained in the centres for the season.

His stellar performance in his preferred position, combined with Connor Tracey's strong form at fullback, solidified the team's spine.

In the halves, Matt Burton will again pair with Toby Sexton, who established himself ahead of Drew Hutchison. The duo showed promise last season and will be crucial in guiding the team's attack in 2025.

The Bulldogs have also strengthened their forward pack with the additions of Sitili Tupouniua and Tom Amone.

Both players bring mobility and versatility to the team, complementing the Bulldogs' strategy of using a quick and dynamic pack to control the middle of the field.

Cameron Ciraldo's ability to refine his coaching approach in his second season was evident, and now all eyes are on how he will further improve the team in 2025.

With greater experience and a clearer vision for the club, Ciraldo has an opportunity to solidify the Bulldogs as a top-tier side.

The Bulldogs' journey to success isn't just about individual players but also about creating a cohesive unit that can consistently perform under pressure.

After years of rebuilding, the club appears to be on the verge of something special. Maintaining their momentum and addressing areas for improvement, such as composure in high-stakes games, will be critical.

If the Bulldogs can build on their 2024 achievements and maximise their talented roster, 2025 could see them take another step forward—and maybe even compete for the premiership.