The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed three players will undergo surgery after another tough weekend on the injury front for the club.

Jaeman Salmon emerged from the club's clash with the New Zealand Warriors - which ended in a one-point win during golden point on the back of a Matt Burton field goal - with an injury, while forward Ryan Sutton, utility spine player Blake Taaffe, and Jack Todd were also injured playing in the NSW Cup.

Salmon was confirmed yesterday by the club's director of football to have a displaced jaw fracture.

The club have now confirmed he had surgery yesterday to repair the injury, with the edge forward to miss the next six weeks.

The former Penrith Panther would have missed the next two weeks regardless after accepting an early guilty plea for dangerous contact made during the game, but will now miss extra games.

He is unlikely to return before Round 25, with the Bulldogs to continue their finals push in the meantime after this week's bye with trips to play the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos, before they take on the Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Dolphins (in Bundaberg). Salmon's likely return could be in Auckland during the rematch against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed spine utility Blake Taaffe has suffered a syndesmosis injury in the ankle. The Grade 3 injury will need an eight-week recovery post surgery, which he is expected to have this week.

He will only just return in time for the finals, should the Bulldogs make them. If their form is good enough to qualify, then Taaffe could well find himself on the outside for September rugby league.

Also in the NSW Cup game, Ryan Sutton's run with injury has continued, this time suffering a torn patella tendon. He requires a full knee reconstruction, and at this stage, the recovery timeline is unclear.

Jack Todd has also suffered an injury playing reserve grade with a forearm fracture likely requiring surgery and an eight-week recovery to follow.