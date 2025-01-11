The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the departure of a young forward as they continue to shake-up their roster for the upcoming 2025 NRL season.

Speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter), Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould confirmed that young front-rower Isaac Matalavea-Booth is no longer with the club.

Compared to Nelson Asofa-Solomona, due to his size - 200cm and 127kg - he joined the Bulldogs from the Gold Coast Titans, where he was once a development player and featured for their affiliate team, Burleigh Bears, in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

A student of the famed Keebra Park, he spent most of his time at Belmore in the Ron Massey Cup and couldn't quite push for a spot in the first-grade squad.

Matalavea-Booth's departure from the Bulldogs comes after the confirmed exits of Chris Patolo, Harrison Edwards, Hayze Perham, Jeral Skelton, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Josh Addo-Carr, Kitione Kautoga, Poasa Faamausili and Zane Tetevano to either rival teams or retirements.

Karl Oloapu is also linked with a return home to Queensland with The Dolphins, while young brothers Fanafou Seve and Itula Seve have left for the Sydney Roosters.