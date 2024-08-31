Canterbury Bulldogs centre Bronson Xerri is among five players charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) following the two matches on Friday night.

The Bulldogs centre is facing a one-match suspension for a hip-drop tackle that will see him ruled out of Round 27.

However, this could be increased to two games if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty by the Judiciary.

Xerri's tackle on opposing winger Jason Saab in the opening 20 minutes could see Saab miss the remainder of the season after he was forced from the field with injury.

The MRC has also charged four other players following the two matches on Friday evening.

Nathan Brown (Sea Eagles), Tallis Duncan (Rabbitohs) and Cody Walker (Rabbitohs) have all been charged with Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charges after separate incidents last night.

The Rabbitohs duo - Duncan and Walker - both face fines of $1000-1500, while Brown will be fined $1800-2500 because it is his second offence.

In his first charge in three years, Penrith Panthers front-rower Lindsay Smith faces a fine of $1000-1500 after being charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle on Jye Gray in the 76th minute of the match.