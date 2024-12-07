New Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has revealed Adam Reynolds is no guarantee of retaining the captaincy for 2025, but has admitted the decision has not yet been made.

The Broncos had a disastrous 2024 season, with the side sliding down the table and missing the finals after playing in the 2023 grand final.

It was enough to see Kevin Walters sacked at the end of the season, with Maguire eventually locked in as his replacement.

Maguire has wasted no time in bringing in new standards at the club around training, but admitted this week to the media that he has not decided whether Reynolds will continue as captain, and revealed a decision will not likely be made until January.

"As a captain, he has had to go through a bit, and he's copped some stick, but he will be out there showing exactly who he is when he's playing," Maguire said.

"We will discuss (the captaincy). Reyno is a leader. I've had a lot of great experiences with Reyno, but we want some more.

"How that leadership and captaincy of the team looks, we will discuss that throughout January.

"There's some things I will be doing with the team, but he is a very good leader."

It's believed Patrick Carrigan is the most likely replacement as captain for Reynolds if he is to stand down ahead of what will likely be his final season in the NRL.

Reynolds will likely retain the number seven jumper at the Broncos for 2025 despite the signing of Ben Hunt, with the former St George Illawarra Dragons' captain likely to start at five-eighth until Ezra Mam can return from an off-field incident, before shifting to hooker.

That means Reynolds will stay in the seven for what could be the final 12 months of his career, even if it is without the captaincy tag.

Reynolds, on his part, has publically expressed he wants to remain captain.