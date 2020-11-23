Breakout Broncos youngster Tom Dearden has spoke about his commitment to returning the glory days to Brisbane sooner rather than later.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Dearden spoke about how he believes Kevin Walters is the man to take the Broncos forward.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and will have many suitors should he make himself available to them, but he has said he is committed to Brisbane and plans on signing a long-term deal.

The playmaker admitted he had to take a “good hard look” at his performance and hoped to sharply improve on this year in the coming seasons.

Dearden was a ray of sunshine in an otherwise dark season for Brisbane, and he believes playing under Walters will only help him improve.

“He played in a very successful Broncos side and won plenty of premierships,” Dearden said.

“He’s been there and done that before so he’s definitely someone I’d love to follow in his footsteps and what he’s done at the club.

“Kevvie has such a big history with the Broncos so I’m really looking forward to learning off him.

“I can see he’s going to instil that culture back in the group and really bring the group back together.

“He’s an ex-halfback and five-eighth so I reckon I can learn a lot off him and what he does around the group.”

Dearden spoke about his commitment to the Broncos and his drive to help bring success back to arguably the NRL’s biggest club.

“I’ve been at the Broncos since I was 13 years of age so it’s definitely the club I want to spend my whole career at,” he said.

“There’s a real good opportunity for me now so I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season training.

“I definitely want to be here long-term.”