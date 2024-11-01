Queensland Origin winger Selwyn Cobbo has officially entered the NRL free agent market after the Brisbane Broncos missed the November 1 deadline to extend his contract.

With the 2025 season approaching, the Broncos now find themselves in a battle to retain one of their most promising players amidst tightening salary cap constraints and an array of big names coming off contract.

Despite widespread interest from rival clubs, Cobbo's primary wish appears to stay with the Broncos and continue his career in Queensland's capital city.

"He doesn't want to leave," said Cobbo's manager, Tas Bartlett.

"I've always believed Selwyn should be a Bronco for life, and I know how much he loves the club, so hopefully we can get something done."

Yet, with Cobbo now open to offers from other teams, the Broncos will need to move strategically to keep their young star in Brisbane.

Newly appointed Broncos head coach Michael Maguire is well aware of the stakes and has expressed his confidence in Cobbo's potential.

"I have a great opinion of Selwyn," Maguire stated.

"I'd like to keep him here. I've watched his talent, and there's no doubt at his best he is a representative player."

"In the right headspace, he can go a long way in this game," Maguire added.

"But the key is working hard, and if he does that, I have no doubt he will have a big future at the Broncos."

As the Broncos work to re-sign Cobbo, they are also contending with a slew of other contract negotiations. By the end of 2025, Brisbane will have nearly $4 million worth of talent coming off contract, including veteran halfback Adam Reynolds, who is expected to retire, as well as forwards Fletcher Baker, Jaiyden Hunt, Jack Gosiewski and Corey Jensen.

Rising stars Kotoni Staggs, Blake Mozer and Kobe Hetherington are also likely to seek salary increases or explore new opportunities.

Bartlett acknowledged the complexities of Cobbo's situation but stressed that the open market wouldn't change their valuation.

"The open market doesn't drive his price up," he explained.

"I know his value, and the clubs know his value. The Broncos have had a change of coach, so [Maguire] wants to get to know Selwyn, and that's understandable."

In other Broncos news, the club recently extended young forward Xavier Willison, securing vital depth but potentially limiting their financial flexibility for other player contracts.